On Saturday, the Balearic health ministry reported 181 new positive cases - 69 in Mallorca, 108 in Ibiza, three in Minorca and one in Formentera. There were 4,180 tests and a test rate of 4.33%.

There has been a further decrease in hospital numbers. In Mallorca there are fourteen fewer Covid patients on wards (down to 179). In Ibiza there is a decrease of twelve to 117. In Minorca there are thirteen patients, the same number as Friday.

There are 95 patients in intensive care in Mallorca, six fewer, but there is one more patient in Ibiza - up to 25. Minorca has seven ICU patients, the same as Friday.

A total of 732 more people have recovered, 46 of whom were in hospital. The total number of active cases is down 479 to 7,357. Primary care in Mallorca is attending to 3,532 people, 271 fewer than Friday.

Four more deaths have been confirmed. The total has risen to 628.

As for active cases at municipality level, there are increases in just six of Mallorca's 53 municipalities (changes since the last report on February 3):

Palma 2,241 (-116)

Manacor 265 (-1)

Calvia 219 (-20)

Marratxi 185 (-14)

Inca 151 (-16)

Llucmajor 115 (-5)

Soller 113 (-3)

Alcudia 94 (-14)

Pollensa 76 (-32)

Sa Pobla 60 (-31)

Felanitx 59 (-3)

Santanyi 51 (-9)

Binissalem 36 (-1)

Son Servera 36 (-4)

Campos 35 (-3)

Santa Maria 34 (-3)

Arta 33 (+2)

Santa Margalida 33 (-7)

Andratx 30 (+1)

Esporles 30 (-3)

Bunyola 28 (-5)

Capdepera 28 (-3)

Lloseta 27 (-1)

Muro 24 (-9)

Porreres 24 (+3)

Alaro 23 (-4)

Sant Llorenç 19 (no change)

Ses Salines 17 (+1)

Montuiri 16 (+7)

Vilafranca 15 (no change)

Sineu 13 (-1)

Consell 12 (-2)

Llubi 11 (+2)

Petra 11 (-1)

Algaida 10 (-1)

Santa Eugenia 10 (-2)

Puigpunyent 9 (-3)

Selva 9 (-2)

Valldemossa 9 (-2)

Sencelles 8 (no change)

Buger 7 (no change)

Campanet 6 (no change)

Sant Joan 4 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 3 (no change)

Ariany 2 (-2)

Deya 2 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 2 (-2)

Banyalbufar 1 (-2)

Costitx 1 (-3)

Escorca 1 (no change)

Estellencs 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)