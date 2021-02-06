Pilar Costa, the minister for the presidency and government spokesperson, reiterated on Saturday that de-escalation from the current restrictions will be carried out "slowly" in the whole of the Balearics.

"Although the figures are coming down, these are not reflected immediately in hospitals and intensive care units. Quite the opposite." Costa stressed that there will still be weeks of "very high" hospital pressure. She was echoing the words of Javier Arranz, spokesperson for the regional infectious diseases committee, who on Wednesday said that he was in favour of maintaining the current restrictions, as there were "many days of pressure" yet to come in the hospitals.

This coming Friday, the cabinet will review the situation on each island. "Different decisions can be taken," Costa suggested during a visit to a mass screening in Sant Josep, Ibiza.

The 14-day cumulative incidence per 100,000 for the whole of the Balearics is 390 cases, she said. The seven-day incidence is 144. In Ibiza the 14-day incidence has dropped to 1,438; the seven-day rate is 540 cases. In Formentera the rates are 577 and 123; Minorca 262 and 97.

In Mallorca, the 14-day incidence has come down to 216 and for seven days is 79 cases per 100,000. There is a "clear decrease" in Mallorca and a stabilisation of cases in Minorca, but the figures are still very high.

Regarding vaccines, Costa indicated that 4,700 doses of the AstraZeneca are likely to be delivered on Tuesday; 43,000 more are scheduled for the coming weeks. There will be over 5,000 Pfizer doses next week, with 30,000 more due. The vaccination programme will be accelerated as more vaccines are delivered, she added. A change to the guidelines will be made because AstraZeneca vaccines are only intended for people aged between 18 and 55.