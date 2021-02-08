Mallorca.

31-01-2021Humphrey Carter

It’s 16 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with moderate southerly winds, afternoon showers and a low of 6.

It’s overcast, wet and very windy in Calvia and the daytime high of 17 degrees will fall to 7 after dark.

Llucmajor is 16 degrees and dull with 30 kilometre winds, scattered showers and a low of 7.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Can Pastilla.

It’s 17 degrees in Muro with a mixture of strong winds, sunshine, clouds and rain and overnight the temperature will drop to 6.

Deya is 16 degrees and cloudy with morning showers, afternoon sunshine and a low of 5.

