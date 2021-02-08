Health workers, Son Llàtzer Hospital, Mallorca

Hospital admissions appear to be easing a little.

08-02-2021Miquel À. Cañellas

The Monday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates just 53 new positive cases. There is less testing on Sundays, which partially explains the low number of new cases. Even so, the 2,960 tests for the Monday report are only 414 fewer than those for the Sunday report and give a positive test rate that is way down - 1.79%. Of the 53 cases, 43 are in Mallorca, nine are in Ibiza and there is one in Minorca.

Covid-19 graphic of new cases on the Balearic Islands

The number of Covid patients on wards in Mallorca is down one to 187. In Ibiza there are three more patients (119) and in Minorca one fewer (twelve). There are five fewer patients in intensive care in Mallorca (90), one fewer in Minorca (six) and the same number in Ibiza (23).

Six more patients have been discharged from hospital, while a further 330 people have recovered. The number of active cases in the Balearics is down a further 314 to 6,622. In Mallorca, primary care is monitoring 158 fewer people - 3,152 in all.

Five more deaths have been confirmed - the total is 633.

