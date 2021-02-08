Palma is 17 degrees and very blustery again today with hazy sunshine and a low of 10.

The sun’s out in Calvia and it’s 18 degrees with 30 kilometre an hour winds, evening mist and a low of 9.

Santanyi is mostly sunny with a high of 17 degrees, howling winds and a low of 9.

It’s 19 and sunny in Alcudia with a moderate southerly wind and an overnight temperature of 9 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam a bit further south in Colònia de Sant Pere.

Deya is 16 degrees with morning sunshine, afternoon rain, very strong southerly winds and a low of 8.