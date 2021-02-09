While the 14-day cumulative incidence per 100,000 in Mallorca has dropped below 200 - it is now 191.4 - there are nevertheless eight municipalities classified as being at extreme risk because of a cumulative incidence of 250 or more. Montuiri has the highest incidence, 515.11, followed by Soller (503.47) and Escorca (471.7). The other five, in descending order, are Puigpunyent, Vilafranca, Manacor, Porreres and Santa Maria.

It might be noted that in Soller and Manacor the number of active cases has dropped since last week, while in Escorca there is only one active case. In Palma, where the 14-day rate for the whole city is 217.03, there are eight health areas which at the weekend were classified as being at extreme risk - Arquitecte Bennàssar, Camp Redó, Coll d'en Rabassa, Escola Graduada, Pere Garau, Polígono de Levante, Rafal Nou and Son Gotleu.

Seven municipalities have recorded no new cases over a 14-day period - Campanet, Costitx, Deya, Estellencs, Fornalutx, Lloret de Vistalegre and Maria de la Salut. There are ten others which are at low risk, defined as fewer than 50 cases per 100,000: Sant Joan (47.44), Son Servera (43.22), Pollensa (42.99), Muro (42.34), Santa Margalida (40.05), Alaro (35.89), Algaida (35.45), Petra (34.97), Sencelles (30.40) and Selva (24.91).

Seventeen municipalities are classified as high risk (150-249 cases). In descending order, these are Ses Salines with 241.94 cases, Marratxi, Ariany, Arta, Palma, Inca, Valldemossa, Mancor de la Vall, Banyalbufar, Santa Eugenia, Felanitx, Buger, Bunyola, Binissalem, Alcudia, Andratx and Sa Pobla (with 155.84 cases).

The remaining eleven municipalities are at medium risk (50-149 cases): Llucmajor with 121.9 cases followed by Calvia, Esporles, Consell, Sant Llorenç, Llubi, Santanyi, Sineu, Capdepera, Lloseta and Campos (with 55.24 cases).