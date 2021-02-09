Guide Dogs.

08-02-2021A. Ramon

Parliament has approved a modification to Law 1/2014 for guide dogs, extending the right of use to those with diabetes, epilepsy or autism, even if they haven’t obtained any degree of disability.

The amendment was put forward by the Social Affairs & Modernisation Minister and received unanimous support from the House.

The change in regulations includes two more types of dog, warning or alert dogs and dogs for people with autism spectrum disorder.

Warning or alert dogs are trained to detect episodes of hyperglycemia and anticipate epileptic seizures.

The autism dogs are trained to bring a sense of calm to their owners and to deal with other emergencies.

