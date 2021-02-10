PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



4K HYBRID FREESAT IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs, established 1996, OCEAN TV Tel. 629-672553; skyud.com





CHILD'S COMPLETE BED unit, 95 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustín on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



SPANISH LADY available for care of the elderly, daily including nights. Islandwide. Also available for shopping trips etc. (has own car). Call 610-296076.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com





GLASS COFFEE TABLE in good condition. 45 €. Cancer Care Charity Shop, San Agustín. Please contact Angela on 609-848622 or pop by and have a look for yourself. Lots more furniture available.



CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info



FREE ADVERTS. With every lineage advert placed on our website you will receive the same advert published in the newspaper on the same day free of charge. Call 971-788405 to place your advert.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





ABSOLUTE BARGAIN at 125 €. Stokke pushchair/ car seat. Looking for the ideal push chair? Complete pushchair to adapt to your newborn in it´s first years with pram cover, Winter suit and an umbrella to shade your baby. Very easy to assemble and the car seat can be transferred directly to your car. Call Angela on 609-848622.





BINIALI. Attractive finca with lovely views in quiet area. 3,515 m² plot, immaculately presented home of 92 m² with 21 m² covered terrace. Two bedrooms with possibility of a third, one bathroom. Mains electricity, air-conditioning and pre-installation for central heating. 249,000 €. Ref. 9374. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





POLLENSA: Fabulous mountain views and a peaceful location. Attractive 3,300 m² finca with swimming pool. Lounge/ diner, large equipped kitchen with island unit, utility/ laundry room, three bedrooms, two bathrooms (one en suite). Front and lateral porches, lovely garden, fruit trees, pond. Central heating, double glazing, electricity and own well. Viewing recommended. Price 495,000 €. Ref. 9262. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





CHARMING FINCA with Cédula in tranquil area of Costitx. 80 m² home tastefully renovated throughout, new installations, flooring, double glazed windows and two woodburners. Sitting room, fantastic dining kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom. Porch, roof terrace, swimming pool. 285,000 € negotiable. Ref. 9399. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





MANCOR DE LA VAL: Lovely character townhouse with pretty patio and terraces. Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, central heating and double glazing. Well presented and competitively priced at 375,000 €. Ref. 9506. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



DO YOU WANT TO SELL you property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contact Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.



GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. Prices starting at 375,000 €. SWONSP1983 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



THREE BEDROOM luxury penthouse of contemporary design with a private rooftop pool and stunning views of the bay of Puerto Andratx. SWOPTA10147 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



AMAZING 600 M² contemporary country home with 4 en suite bedrooms, landscaped gardens & heated pool, for sale in the countryside near Pollensa in northern Majorca. POL5746 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



580 M² MAJORCAN "Casa Senyorial" in need of renovation in a very central location in the historic town of Muro in northern Majorca. MUR20314 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



DELIGHTFUL four bedroom country house on a plot of 5,500 m² with outstanding countryside views for sale near the village of Selva, Central Majorca. SEL52446 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



