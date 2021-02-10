ITV stations are still playing catch up after the closures imposed during the coronavirus State of Emergency and motorbike bookings in Palma are already full for April and May.

According to the contract that regulates the concession of the ITV service in Mallorca, which came into force in 2020, the average waiting time should be 13 working days, but that deadline is not being met.

The backlog dates back to mid-2019 and was aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday the earliest appointment available for cars at the Son Castelló ITV Station was April 15.