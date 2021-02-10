ITV Station, Palma.

ITV Station, Palma.

09-02-2021P. Pellicer

ITV stations are still playing catch up after the closures imposed during the coronavirus State of Emergency and motorbike bookings in Palma are already full for April and May.

According to the contract that regulates the concession of the ITV service in Mallorca, which came into force in 2020, the average waiting time should be 13 working days, but that deadline is not being met.

The backlog dates back to mid-2019 and was aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday the earliest appointment available for cars at the Son Castelló ITV Station was April 15.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Fred. / Hace about 4 hours

Many Residents do not have money to pay for Insurance, Permissions, and ITV. I am included now with this problem. So I have not been able to use my Car for some considerable Months.

+1-