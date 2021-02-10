Spain's future Queen, Princess Leonor, will be studying in Wales for two years at the UWC Atlantic College, the royal household announced this morning. It is located in the Vale of Glamorgan and Princess Leonor will start her studies there after the summer,

Princess Leonor, 15, will be doing her Sixth Form studies at the centre. The college's stated mission is to "make education a force to unite people, nations, and cultures for peace and a sustainable future". Students from over 90 countries participate in Atlantic College's rigorous two-year programme in which they combine academic studies with activities and service. Admission, and scholarship awards, are decided by national UWC committees around the world, which also send students to the other United World Colleges.

In 1962, the school was founded by the German educationalist Kurt Hahn, who had previously set up Gordonstoun School in Scotland and the Schule Schloss Salem as well as the Stiftung Louisenlund in Germany. Hahn founded the institutions as a practical response to the search for new and peaceful solutions in a post-war world riven by political, racial and economic divisions.

In 1967, Lord Mountbatten of Burma became President of the organisation and the title United World Colleges came into existence. Mountbatten was an enthusiastic UWC supporter and encouraged heads of state, politicians and personalities throughout the world to share his interest.

In 1978, Mountbatten passed the Presidency to his great-nephew, HRH Prince Charles The Prince of Wales. The current presidents of Atlantic College are Queen Noor of Jordan, Queen Elizabeth II , and until his death in 2013, Nelson Mandela of South Africa.

Princess Leonor's two years at the school will cost 67,000 pounds which will be paid for by the Royal Household.