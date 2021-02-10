As had been anticipated, the Balearic government has extended the order closing bars and restaurants. The extension lasts until at least February 28.

The director general for economic promotion, Manel Porras, informed union and business representatives of the decision at a meeting on Wednesday morning. He recognised the impact that this will have but stressed that occupancy of intensive care units is still too high to allow a relaxation of restrictions. These need to be maintained for public health reasons and to safeguard the upcoming tourism season.

Porras said that current data point to a substantial improvement in the health situation and suggested that if hospital numbers also decrease in a satisfactory way, it will be possible to consider a relaxation of restrictions in a fortnight's time. He noted that other regions have the same restrictions as the Balearics

The representatives of the restaurants associations within the Confederation of Balearic Business Associations and the Pimem federation of small to medium-sized businesses argued that as there has been an improvement, they should be allowed to reopen. Meantime, there is to be a relaxation of restrictions that apply to the retail sector, details of which will become clearer after Friday's cabinet meeting.