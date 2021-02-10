The Wednesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 185 new positive cases and a test rate of 4.85% from 3,814 tests. There are 103 new cases in Mallorca, 72 in Ibiza, eight in Minorca and two in Formentera. Comparing these figures with Tuesday's report, there are 47 more cases and a test rate that is 1.08% higher based on 154 more tests.

The situation in the hospitals continues to improve. The number of Covid patients on wards in Mallorca is down seventeen to 157. In Ibiza there is a decrease of eight to 98. There are seven patients in Minorca, the same as on Tuesday.

In intensive care, there are four fewer patients in Mallorca (79) and one fewer in Minorca (five). There is no change in Ibiza where there are 26 patients. The total of 110 is now below what was the peak during the first wave in spring last year.

Forty more patients have left hospital and a further 517 who were being monitored by primary care have recovered. The total number of active cases is now below 6,000 - it is 5,976. In Mallorca, the number of people being monitored by primary care has dropped below 3,000 to 2,850.

The ministry has confirmed five more deaths. The total is 644.