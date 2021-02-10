The health ministry's latest update of active cases at municipality level shows increases in only two of the 53. Ariany and Puigpunyent have both registered one more case.

Otherwise, there are decreases in 38 municipalities, and some of these are quite substantial. In Santanyi, for example, the number is down by almost a half. In Palma the active cases are now below 2,000. A month ago, they were over 4,000.

Figures in brackets show changes since the last report of February 8.

Palma 1,835 (-216)

Manacor 239 (-23)

Calvia 184 (-24)

Marratxi 149 (-21)

Inca 124 (-19)

Llucmajor 100 (-5)

Soller 88 (-11)

Alcudia 62 (-17)

Felanitx 49 (-9)

Pollensa 48 (-22)

Sa Pobla 42 (-13)

Son Servera 32 (no change)

Campos 29 (-4)

Binissalem 27 (-10)

Santa Margalida 27 (-3)

Capdepera 25 (-1)

Santanyi 25 (-22)

Arta 24 (-4)

Bunyola 24 (-2)

Santa Maria 20 (-15)

Alaro 19 (-3)

Andratx 18 (-9)

Esporles 18 (-5)

Montuiri 18 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 18 (-1)

Vilafranca 18 (-1)

Muro 17 (-3)

Porreres 17 (-5)

Ses Salines 15 (-2)

Lloseta 9 (-10)

Sineu 9 (-1)

Algaida 8 (-2)

Consell 8 (-2)

Santa Eugenia 8 (-3)

Sencelles 8 (no change)

Puigpunyent 7 (+1)

Selva 7 (no change)

Campanet 6 (no change)

Petra 6 (-3)

Valldemossa 6 (-2)

Buger 5 (-2)

Ariany 3 (+1)

Llubi 3 (-5)

Mancor de la Vall 3 (no change)

Deya 2 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 2 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Escorca 1 (no change)

Estellencs 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Sant Joan 1 (-2)

Banyalbufar 0 (-1)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)