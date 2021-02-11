The Balearic Government says it doesn’t have a problem with Tourism Sector companies showing their concern over the economic crisis caused by the pandemic via the SOS Tourismo initiative on Friday, but points out that it’s not the best image for national and international tourism.

"Business nervousness must be understood, but the problems can only be solved at the dialogue tables,” said Ministry of Tourism & Labour sources, “It’s not the best promotional campaign for Mallorca, but we insist that we understand why businesses are nervous."

Employers

"SOS Turismo is a very important initiative for socially understanding what the Hotel Sector is going through because of the Covid pandemic,” said Association of Petits i Mitjans Hotels de Mallorca-PIMEM President, Juan Manuel Ordinas. "It is essential that all platforms are linked to the request for assistance and keep in mind that the Tourism Sector depends to some extent on the stability and viability of hotels."

"Decent turnover must be achieved this year so as not to further endanger the business fabric and indirectly harm the primary and secondary Sector of our Islands,” added Ordinas. ”Administrations must take the acceleration of vaccination very seriously because the Balearic Islands need to be projected as a safe destination."

"This Sector is in a very complex situation due to the Covid restrictions, but it is necessary for society to understand the seriousness of the problem and the situation in which we find companies with no income for a year, said CAEB Vice President of Restoration, Juan Miguel Ferrer, who emphasised that "Tourism companies need direct aid and a more effective vaccination plan."

“It’s a very delicate situation and urgent, drastic decisions are needed to avoid company closures and Tourism must be reactivated to save the economy,” stressed Aviba President, Francesc Mulet.

Entrepreneurs from all Sectors will erect banners on the façade of hotels, travel agencies, catering, nightlife, transport companies when the SOS Turismo Initiative is launched in Palma on Friday.