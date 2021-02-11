Your holiday to Mallorca, may not be on hold afterall. The British government said this morning that they are doing everything they can to ensure that Britons can enjoy a holiday this summer.

Following the introduction of tougher border restrictions for UK nationals returning from abroad and the continuing lockdown restrictions, the government had faced questions about whether summer holidays might be possible.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that they were working around the clock to ensure that Britons could enjoy a break and he said that he had booked his summer holiday to Cornwall.

But Transport Secretary Grant Shapps this week urged Britons not to book holidays, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said it is "too early for people to be certain about what we will be able to do this summer". Shapps´ call was branded as "puerile and nonsensical" by a senior travel industry professional.

"We're talking about the end of May or June, which is a long way off," Sue Ockwell of the Association of Independent Tour Operators (AITO) told the BBC.