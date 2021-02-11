The Thursday report from the Balearic health ministry shows 87 fewer new positive cases than on Wednesday. There are 98, 75 of them in Mallorca, 20 in Ibiza and three in Minorca. The test rate is 3.05% based on 3,213 tests. As 72 new cases in Ibiza were reported on Wednesday, today's number would appear to require some explanation. It may be that there were fewer tests; overall there are 601 fewer than reported on Wednesday.

In the hospitals, there are 148 Covid patients on wards in Mallorca, nine fewer than yesterday. The number in Ibiza, 98, is unchanged, while there is one more patient in Minorca (eight).

There is a further decrease of four in the number of patients in intensive care in Mallorca (down to 75). In Ibiza there is a decrease of three to 23 and in Minorca there is no change (five).

Thirty-three more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 570 have recovered. The total number of active cases is down another 357 to 5,619. Primary care in Mallorca is attending to 187 fewer people - 2,663 in all. A separate ministry report to the daily one and which does lag slightly states 54,339 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic (the daily report gives 54,606) and a total of 48,184 recoveries.

The ministry reports six more deaths. The total since the start of the pandemic now stands at 650.

At municipality level in Mallorca, there are small increases in active cases in four municipalities - figures show the changes from the report of February 10.

Palma 1,741 (-94)

Manacor 230 (-9)

Calvia 175 (-9)

Marratxi 136 (-13)

Inca 119 (-5)

Llucmajor 100 (no change)

Soller 82 (-6)

Alcudia 60 (-2)

Felanitx 47 (-2)

Pollensa 46 (-2)

Sa Pobla 38 (-4)

Son Servera 31 (-1)

Campos 30 (+1)

Santa Margalida 26 (-1)

Arta 25 (+1)

Binissalem 25 (-2)

Bunyola 25 (+1)

Santanyi 25 (no change)

Capdepera 24 (-1)

Montuiri 19 (+1)

Alaro 18 (-1)

Andratx 17 (-1)

Esporles 17 (-1)

Sant Llorenç 17 (-1)

Santa Maria 17 (-3)

Vilafranca 17 (-1)

Muro 16 (-1)

Porreres 16 (-1)

Ses Salines 14 (-1)

Sineu 9 (no change)

Algaida 8 (no change)

Consell 8 (no change)

Lloseta 8 (-1)

Santa Eugenia 8 (no change)

Sencelles 8 (no change)

Puigpunyent 7 (no change)

Selva 7 (no change)

Campanet 6 (no change)

Valldemossa 6 (no change)

Petra 5 (-1)

Ariany 3 (no change)

Buger 3 (-2)

Llubi 3 (no change)

Deya 2 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 2 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Escorca 1 (no change)

Estellencs 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 1 (-2)

Sant Joan 1 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)