Red faced official at Spain´s state broadcaster RTVE issued an apology this morning after a graphic on a news report about Princess Leonor and her studies in Wales, stated that she was leaving Spain like her grandfather.

King Juan Carlos, who stepped down as monarch in favour of his son, is now living in the Gulf states after a number of allegations were made against him over an alleged fortune he had amassed in Switzerland. His departure from Spain has been slammed by republicans.

The graphic prompted Spanish state broadcast to sack the staff responsible. Questions were also being asked in parliament.