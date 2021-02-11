Bars, restaurants and cafés in Palma will be allowed to keep the terraces they've set up in parking spaces in Palma after the State of Emergency ends.

Citizen Participation & Home Affairs Minister Alberto Jarabo said on Wednesday that the Municipal Decree regulation covering the terraces in parking spaces will be reviewed after the official State of Emergency ends on May 9.

“Common sense tells us that after a period of closures, there will be a slow de-escalation during which it seems that it will be necessary to maintain the terrace extensions.”