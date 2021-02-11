President Armengol and others at Inca Hospital, Mallorca

President Armengol visited Inca Hospital on Thursday.

11-02-2021@HospitaldeInca

During a visit to Inca Hospital on Thursday, President Armengol reiterated the need for de-escalation of the current restrictions to be slow and cautious in order to prevent the possibility of a "fourth wave".

Armengol said that the third wave is receding but stressed that the situation with intensive care remains difficult, while there is also the threat of the UK variant. She once more said that a lesson of the pandemic is that while restrictions have to be activated rapidly when there is a rise in infections, a relaxation when there is a fall in infections has to be slower.

The president stated that she understood the "suffering and pain" of those with small businesses who have been forced to close for the good of society. She noted that aid has been available since December. Regarding Friday's cabinet meeting, Armengol did not specify any decisions that are likely to be approved beyond a relaxation of measures as they apply to some of the retail sector.

The social dialogue table of government, business and union representatives was scheduled to meet later on Thursday to hear the government's latest proposed measures.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.