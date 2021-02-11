It’s 19 degrees and pouring rain in Palma with strong northerly winds this afternoon and a low of 8.

Andratx is 18 and overcast with scattered showers, strong winds and a low of 9.

It’s cloudy in Santanyi with 20 kilometre an hour northerly winds and the high of 17 degrees will drop to 8 after dark.

Pollensa is 20 degrees, cloudy, wet and very windy with an overnight temperature of 9.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam a bit further down the coast in Cala Rajada.

It’s a miserably rainy day in Escorca with a high of 17, strong winds and a low of 6