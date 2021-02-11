The CCOO and UGT unions in the Balearics staged a gathering outside the offices of the national government delegation on Thursday in demanding repeal of labour reform enacted by the Partido Popular, a revision of pensions and a raising of the minimum wage.

Prior to meeting the delegate, Aina Calvo, the general secretary of the UGT in the Balearics, Alejandro Teixas, said that the demands were ones that Prime Minister Sánchez had agreed with the unions and that it was now time to fulfil them. "There are many who fear that the current crisis will lead to a disastrous situation."

José Luis García of the CCOO insisted that there needed to be further negotiations in order to address the demands. "There was a commitment before the pandemic. Work was already being done and was well advanced. We must continue along this line in order to get out of the crisis with labour relations that are not temporary and precarious."

The union leaders said that the deadline for the government to fulfil its commitments is the end of the year. García called for consensus from business and not to give excuses about now not being the time because of the pandemic.

The Palma protest was one of over a fifty across Spain that were staged outside the offices of government delegations and sub-delegations.