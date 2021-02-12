The British government was told this morning to end the mixed messages on holidays after one minister said it was too early to book while another said that he had already booked his holiday!

The Mallorcan tourist industry has said that they will be ready for when Britons can start travelling again and hope to welcome thousands of British tourists to the island this summer. Maria Frontera, President of the Mallorcan Hoteliers Federation said that everything must be in place to welcome back British tourists.

On Tuesday, travel giant Tui said it had taken 2.8 million bookings for summer 2021, with the average price of a holiday 20% up on 2019. “The scope for consumer spending is high. The significant increase in spending on booked travel reflects this very clearly.

Holidaymakers are catching up and are willing to pay more for their holidays,” said CEO Fritz Joussen.

British health minister Matt Hancock has said that he has already booked his holiday but transport minister Grant Shapps said that it was too early to book a holiday. Labour leader Sir Keir Stammer called on the government to end all the mixed messages because of tyhe damage it was doing to the industry.