The Friday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 111 new positive cases, thirteen more than were reported on Thursday. The test rate is lower than yesterday, 2.84%, and is based on 695 more tests - 3,908. There are 62 new cases in Mallorca, 43 in Ibiza, five in Minorca and one in Formentera.

There are now 135 Covid patients on wards in Mallorca, thirteen fewer than yesterday, while in Ibiza there are six fewer (down to 92) and in Minorca two fewer (six). The total of patients in intensive care units has fallen below 100 to 97. There are 68 patients in Mallorca, seven fewer, 24 in Ibiza (one more) and five in Minorca (no change).

Thirty-four more patients have left hospital and another 556 have recovered. The total number of active cases is down 493 to 5,126, and in Mallorca there are 157 fewer people being monitored by primary care (2,506).

Five more deaths have been confirmed; the total is 655.

At municipality level in Mallorca, there are increases of one in the number of active cases in three municipalities - figures show the changes from the report of February 11.



Palma 1,670 (-71)

Manacor 213 (-17)

Calvia 169 (-6)

Marratxi 123 (-13)

Inca 115 (-4)

Llucmajor 95 (-5)

Soller 76 (-6)

Alcudia 56 (-4)

Felanitx 46 (-1)

Pollensa 39 (-7)

Sa Pobla 36 (-2)

Son Servera 30 (-1)

Campos 29 (-1)

Santa Margalida 25 (-1)

Capdepera 24 (no change)

Bunyola 23 (-2)

Arta 22 (-3)

Santanyi 21 (-4)

Binissalem 19 (-6)

Montuiri 19 (no change)

Santa Maria 18 (+1)

Alaro 17 (-1)

Esporles 17 (no change)

Vilafranca 17 (no change)

Muro 16 (no change)

Porreres 16 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 16 (-1)

Andratx 14 (-3)

Ses Salines 13 (-1)

Lloseta 9 (+1)

Algaida 8 (no change)

Consell 8 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 8 (no change)

Sencelles 8 (no change)

Sineu 8 (-1)

Puigpunyent 7 (no change)

Selva 7 (no change)

Campanet 6 (no change)

Valldemossa 6 (no change)

Petra 5 (no change)

Buger 3 (no change)

Llubi 3 (no change)

Ariany 2 (-1)

Deya 2 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 2 (no change)

Banyalbufar 1 (+1)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Escorca 1 (no change)

Estellencs 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 1 (no change)

Sant Joan 1 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)