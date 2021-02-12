The Association for the Defence of Heritage is fighting back against graffiti in Palma with a 'No Vandalism Graffiti' campaign.

ARCA will take photographs of graffiti daubed on walls and buildings in Palma neighbourhoods and pass them on to Police to help deter incivility in the city.

ARCA President, Pere Ollers and 'No Vandalism Graffiti' campaign spokesperson, Rosa Planas, met with Citizen Security Councillor, Joana Maria Adrover on Thursday to let her know that graffiti makes Palma residents feel defenceless.

They reached an agreement whereby ARCA will take photographs of graffiti in Palma and send them to the Local Police, along with the date, time and approximate measurements of the graffiti and those details will be incorporated into the Police database.

The main aim of ARCA's “No Vandalism Graffiti” campaign is to remove the graffiti and prosecute those responsible.