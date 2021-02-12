Calvia Coast, Mallorca.

31-01-2021Humphrey Carter

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with a high of 17 degrees, a strong northeasterly wind and a low of 6.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Can Pastilla.

Estellencs is 15 and sunny this morning, 11 and cloudy this afternoon with moderate winds and an overnight temperature of 9 degrees.

It’s mostly dull in Ses Salines with occasional slivers of sunshine, moderate winds and a top temperature of 16 degrees falling to 7 after dark.

The sun’s out in Alcudia and it’s 16 degrees with a moderate northeasterly wind, but it will cloud over this evening clouds and the temperature will drop to 9.

Bunyola is mostly sunny with a high of 16, a light breeze and a low of 7.

Five day forecast on the Balearic Islands

