It’s emerged that the sister and brother-in-law of Jesús Murgui, Bishop of Orihuela-Alicante and ex-bishop of Mallorca were also given the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Bishop recently admitted to having received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Sant Pere i Sant Bernat Residence for senior and retired priests in Palma.

He said at the time that he didn’t ask to be vaccinated and was immunised because he’s in constant contact with the residents. The Ministry of Health is investigating whether or not the vaccination occurred in an irregular manner.

The Vicar General of the Diocese, Vicente Martínez was also inoculated.