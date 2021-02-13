It’s a cold wet and windy Valentine’s Day in Palma with a high of 14 degrees and a low of 6.

Calvia is 13 and overcast with moderate easterly winds and scattered showers and the temperature will drop to 5 degrees after dark.

It’s a cloudy day in Felanitx with a top temperature of 13, moderate winds and a low of 8 degrees.

Alcudia is 14 degrees and windy with black clouds and there might be a shower or two; overnight the mercury will hover around 7 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Alcudia.

It’s 10 degrees and pouring rain in Valldemossa with a light easterly wind and a low of 4.