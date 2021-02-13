Saturday's report from the health ministry shows an increase in new positive cases of 32 compared with Friday, when there were 111. Of 143 cases, 96 are in Mallorca, 43 in Ibiza, two in Minorca and two in Formentera. The test rate is 4.5% based on 3,177 tests, 731 fewer tests than in Friday's report.

In intensive care there is no change to the total number of Covid patients - 97. In Mallorca the number is down one to 67 and in Ibiza up one to 25. There are five patients in Minorca. On the wards the total is down 29 to 204 - 116 in Mallorca (19 fewer), 84 in Ibiza (eight fewer) and four in Minorca (down from six).

The day's figures for recoveries are 34 in hospitals and 546 under primary care monitoring. The total number of active cases is now below 5,000 - 4,814, a decrease by a further 312 compared with Friday. Primary care in Mallorca is now attending to 2,393 people - 113 fewer than on Friday. In Ibiza this number has gone below 2,000 to 1,994.

Five more deaths have been confirmed. The total since the start of the pandemic is 660.