Bars and restaurants remain closed in Majorca.

Bars and restaurants remain closed in Majorca.

13-02-2021

The Balearic High Court this afternoon (TSJIB) admitted the lawsuit against the restrictions of the hostelry sector, according to the Associació de Restauradors de Mallorca. This lawsuit has been filed by the association and PIMEM.


In a statement, both organisations indicated that they hope that “a precautionary suspension of the measures against restrictions on bars and restaurants will be introduced while the lawsuit is studied” will be ruled.


In addition, they hope that the case will be considered “urgent” due to the “serious situation of the hostelry sector in the Balearics, especially in Majorca.”

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.