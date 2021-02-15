Big shops open at 30 percent

Big shops open at 30 percent.

The opening of the big stores in Palma this morning certainly raised the spirits of shoppers and brought some life back to the high.

After being closed for five weeks it was also a welcome boost for retailers who have seen their takings nose-dive.

The big stores are a working with a capacity of just 30 percent with major restrictions in force but it does mean that they are back in business.

The number of cases of Covid-19 have been falling over recent weeks. Balearic President Francina Armengol urged people to shop with great care respect social distancing.

Ann / Hace about 2 hours

I think it shows such great ignorance and insensitivity from the President with the statement that Balearic President Francina Armengol urged people to shop with great care respect social distancing.

There is 27000 people having to go to food banks and the unemployment is set to rise with more people coming off ERTE.

