Sa Canova, Mallorca.

Sa Canova, Mallorca. archive photo.

15-02-2021Ultima Hora

It’s 16 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today and there's barely any wind, but it’s going to be very cold tonight with a low of 2!

Calvia is 15 with hazy sunshine, a southerly breeze and an overnight temperature of 5 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Paguera.

The sun’s out in Llucmajor and it’s 14 degrees with occasional clouds, a light southerly wind and a low of 5.

Pollensa is definitely the place to be today, it’s 18 degrees and sunny with no wind at all and the mercury will drop to 5 after dark.

Five day forecast on the Balearic Islands

Deya is 15 and mostly sunny with a mild southerly wind and a low of 5 degrees.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.