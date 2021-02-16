A man caused shock and surprise in central Palma on Monday when he poured a bottle of Fairy liquid into the fountain in Plaza de la Reina at noon.

Witnesses say he crossed the square then started squeezing the soap into the water and within minutes the fountain was overflowing with foam.

Several people who were walking around the area called the emergency services to report what was happening and maintenance workers were deployed to the scene to clean the fountain and change the water.