No vaccine priority,

No vaccine priority.

25-01-2021

The Balearics will not be able to jump the queue for the Covid vaccine despite the importance of tourism. The Balearic government had been asking for special treatment so that it could kick-start the local tourist industry by vaccinating all those employed in the industry.

But the central government said this morning that no region in the country would be given preferential treatment.

The announcement will come as a blow for the tourist industry on the island because of the delays in the vaccination programme.

Some hoteliers have even offered to buy the vaccine for their staff so that they can open for business.

