The latest update from the Balearic health ministry for active cases in municipalities shows small increases in six of Mallorca's 53 municipalities, no changes in eleven and decreases in 36. A different report from the ministry indicated that there had been no new cases in Maria de la Salut for seven days; this report suggests that there has been one.

Figures in brackets show changes since the last report of February 12.

Palma 1,502 (-168)

Manacor 193 (-20)

Calvia 138 (-31)

Inca 99 (-16)

Marratxi 95 (-28)

Llucmajor 88 (-7)

Soller 49 (-27)

Alcudia 47 (-9)

Felanitx 41 (-5)

Pollensa 37 (-2)

Sa Pobla 31 (-5)

Campos 29 (no change)

Capdepera 21 (-3)

Santa Maria 21 (+3)

Binissalem 20 (+1)

Santa Margalida 20 (-5)

Son Servera 20 (-10)

Bunyola 18 (-5)

Montuiri 18 (-1)

Santanyi 18 (-3)

Arta 17 (-5)

Alaro 15 (-2)

Muro 15 (-1)

Sant Llorenç 15 (-1)

Esporles 14 (-3)

Porreres 13 (-3)

Vilafranca 11 (-6)

Andratx 10 (-4)

Lloseta 9 (no change)

Ses Salines 9 (-4)

Consell 8 (no change)

Sencelles 8 (no change)

Campanet 7 (+1)

Santa Eugenia 7 (-1)

Selva 7 (no change)

Llubi 6 (+3)

Algaida 5 (-3)

Petra 5 (no change)

Puigpunyent 5 (-2)

Sineu 5 (-3)

Valldemossa 4 (-2)

Ariany 3 (+1)

Maria de la Salut 3 (+1)

Banyalbufar 1 (no change)

Buger 1 (-2)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (-1)

Escorca 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (-1)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 0 (-1)

Sant Joan 0 (-1)