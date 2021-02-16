Llubi, Mallorca

Llubi, one of a handful of municipalities where there has been an increase in cases.

16-02-2021A. Hernandez

The latest update from the Balearic health ministry for active cases in municipalities shows small increases in six of Mallorca's 53 municipalities, no changes in eleven and decreases in 36. A different report from the ministry indicated that there had been no new cases in Maria de la Salut for seven days; this report suggests that there has been one.

Figures in brackets show changes since the last report of February 12.

Palma 1,502 (-168)

Manacor 193 (-20)

Calvia 138 (-31)

Inca 99 (-16)

Marratxi 95 (-28)

Llucmajor 88 (-7)

Soller 49 (-27)

Alcudia 47 (-9)

Felanitx 41 (-5)

Pollensa 37 (-2)

Sa Pobla 31 (-5)

Campos 29 (no change)

Capdepera 21 (-3)

Santa Maria 21 (+3)

Binissalem 20 (+1)

Santa Margalida 20 (-5)

Son Servera 20 (-10)

Bunyola 18 (-5)

Montuiri 18 (-1)

Santanyi 18 (-3)

Arta 17 (-5)

Alaro 15 (-2)

Muro 15 (-1)

Sant Llorenç 15 (-1)

Esporles 14 (-3)

Porreres 13 (-3)

Vilafranca 11 (-6)

Andratx 10 (-4)

Lloseta 9 (no change)

Ses Salines 9 (-4)

Consell 8 (no change)

Sencelles 8 (no change)

Campanet 7 (+1)

Santa Eugenia 7 (-1)

Selva 7 (no change)

Llubi 6 (+3)

Algaida 5 (-3)

Petra 5 (no change)

Puigpunyent 5 (-2)

Sineu 5 (-3)

Valldemossa 4 (-2)

Ariany 3 (+1)

Maria de la Salut 3 (+1)

Banyalbufar 1 (no change)

Buger 1 (-2)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (-1)

Escorca 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (-1)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 0 (-1)

Sant Joan 0 (-1)

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.