Palma beach, Mallorca.

Palma beach, Mallorca. recent photo.

16-02-2021EFE

It’s a beautiful sunny day in Palma with a high of 18 and a southerly breeze but it’ll be cold again overnight at just 3 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our camera in the Paseo Marítimo.

Estellencs is 18, warm and sunny with moderate winds and a low of 8 degrees.

The mercury’s hovering around 19 in Campos with hazy sunshine, a light wind and a low of 3 degrees.

Five day forecast on the Balearic Islands

Get down to the beach if you’re in Muro, it’s 20 degrees and sunny there today and the temperature will fall to 5 after dark.

Banyalbufar is lovely too with a high of 18, no wind at all and an overnight temperature of 9 degrees.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.