It’s a beautiful sunny day in Palma with a high of 18 and a southerly breeze but it’ll be cold again overnight at just 3 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our camera in the Paseo Marítimo.

Estellencs is 18, warm and sunny with moderate winds and a low of 8 degrees.

The mercury’s hovering around 19 in Campos with hazy sunshine, a light wind and a low of 3 degrees.

Get down to the beach if you’re in Muro, it’s 20 degrees and sunny there today and the temperature will fall to 5 after dark.

Banyalbufar is lovely too with a high of 18, no wind at all and an overnight temperature of 9 degrees.