A little bit of fog this morning. Tweet @SFSOF

A little bit of fog this morning. Tweet @SFSOF.

17-02-2021@SFSOF

Mallorca awoke this morning to freezing temperatures with 0.4 degrees being registered in Escorca but the Palma Met Office say that by lunch-time we will be basking in 20 degrees Centigrade.

The Palma Met Office has said that there will be warmer temperatures than usual this week with sun being forecast for Friday and Saturday.

Minimum temperatures on the Balearic Islands for Wedneday 17 February

Minimum earlr morning temperatures: 0.4 Escorca 0.5 Lluc 2 Palma Univ 2 Binissalem 2 Campos 3 Muro 3 Sa Pobla 3 Sta Maria 3 Sineu 3 Petra 4 Camos, Salines 4 Aerop.Palma 4 Artà 4 Porreres 5 Pollença 5 P.Pollença 5 Andratx 5 Manacor 5 Calvià 5 Llucmajor 6 S.Servera 7 P.Sóller

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.