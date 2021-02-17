It’s a foggy start to the day in Palma with some afternoon sunshine, a high of 20 degrees and a low of 6.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 19 with a soft easterly breeze and a low of 6 degrees.

It’s cloudy and windy in Felanitx this morning, but the sun will come out this afternoon and the daytime high of 18 will fall to 10 degrees after dark.

Selva is 22 degrees and gorgeous with lots of sunshine, barely a waft of wind and a low of 5.

It’s a sunny day in Esporles too with a high of 19 degrees, a light wind and a low of 6.

The warmest place in Mallorca today is Santa María del Cami with a top temperature of 21 degrees, here’s the view from our webcam right now.