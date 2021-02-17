Son Ferriol, Palma.

Son Ferriol, Palma. archive photo.

17-02-2021Ultima Hora

Palma has fallen from high risk of coronavirus infection to average, with a cumulative incidence rate of less than 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days which currently stands at 144.93.

But, the city suburbs of Pere Garau, Poligono de Llevant, Son Rutlan, Camp Redo, Coll d'en Rabassa, Rafal Nou, Son Cladera, Son Gotleu and Son Serra-La Vileta are still at high risk of infection, with a cumulative incidence rate of more than 250 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

The rest of Palma's basic health areas are medium risk and there are two are very close to low risk of infection, with less than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, which are Son Ferriol, with a cumulative incidence rate of 63.29 and Valldargent with 68.6.

None of Palma's neighbourhoods have a cumulative incidence of more than 250 positive cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

24,937 residents of Palma have contracted the disease since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic which is 55.79% of the total number of people infected in Mallorca.

33 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Palma and 52 island wide on Tuesday.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.