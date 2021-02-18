You can now place your classified advertisement online and within minutes it will go live on our website. Write your classified advertisement in the Comment Section at the foot of the "Bargains of the Day" article providing us with your name and email address and once the advertisement text is complete just send it us, using the SEND option. We will reply to you and give you a costing and then you pay via credit card. The minimum ten 10 word classified costs 4.36€ incl. VAT and you can also send us a photograph. For each day you place your advert you will receive a free lineage insertion in the printed version.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.





BARGAIN! Brand new Adidas Football boots (Messi). White Boots size UK 10.5 EU 45.5. Red Boots Size UK 8 EU 42. Price 25 € each pair. Cancer Care Charity Shop, San Agustín. Please contact Angela on 609-848622 or pop by and have a look for yourself.

4K HYBRID FREESAT IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs, established 1996, OCEAN TV Tel. 629-672553; skyud.com



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



SPANISH LADY available for care of the elderly, daily including nights. Islandwide. Also available for shopping trips etc. (has own car). Call 610-296076.



LARGE WARDROBE, 2.20 metres high x 2.50 metres wide x 0.45 metres deep. 300 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustín on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more furniture available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





BLACK MASSAGE CHAIR in good condition. Price 295 €. Cancer Care Charity Shop, San Agustín. Please contact Angela on 609-848622 or pop by and have a look for yourself. Lots more furniture available.





LEGAL BUILD with Tourist Licence/ Cedula in Costitx. 14,700 m² land with great open- plan designed home and separate stone guest house with separate entrance. Mains electricity. Possibility to build a swimming pool. 450,000 € Ref. 9443. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





MANCOR DE LA VALLE. Charming corner townhouse with garden, first floor terrace and lovely views. Requiring renovation, potential for a great home, three bedrooms, two bathrooms. 230,000 €. Ref. 9526. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contact Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.



DELIGHTFUL four bedroom country house on a plot of 5,500 m² with outstanding countryside views for sale near the village of Selva, Central Majorca. SEL52446 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. Prices starting at 375,000 €. SWONSP1983 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



THREE BEDROOM luxury penthouse of contemporary design with a private rooftop pool and stunning views of the bay of Puerto Andratx. SWOPTA10147 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



