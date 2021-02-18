The Balearic Symphony Orchestra hasn’t been able to play live in front of an audience recently because of the coronavirus restrictions, so their concerts have been streamed live online instead.

But the 11th concert of the season at the Trui Teatre in Palma will have a live audience.

It features cellist Pablo Ferrández, who’ll perform Tchaikovski’s ‘Variations on a Rococó theme Op. 33’, is Directed by Pablo Mielgo and will end with Symphony No.2, which was composed by Brahms, during a visit to the Austrian Alps.

The concert starts at 19:30 on Thursday, February 18, at the Trui Teatre in Palma and tickets are on sale at simfonicadebalears.com, but you better be quick because coronavirus restrictions are in place, so capacity is limited.