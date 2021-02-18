Sa Calobra landslide mesh being installed.

Sa Calobra landslide mesh being installed.

17-02-2021Fernando Fernández

300 square metres of triple twist mesh is being attached to a slope on the Sa Calobra road which is nicknamed the snake by locals, to prevent landslides.

It’s a continuation of work done in 2019 when 1,500 metres of triple twist mesh were installed on five slopes and it’s costing 8,000 euros.

"The triple twist mesh will be integrated into the environment, like it was in 2019,” said Carreteres.

At the same time, the workers are carrying out maintenance on existing mesh, adjusting their levels and removing rocks.

"We are making sure the rocks don't hit the road, or even worse, the road users," said Carreteres.

Containment nets have been installed at different points of the Serra de Tramuntana, such as Carrer de Banyalbufar and the road to Formentor, where there was a major landslide after heavy rains last April. There were also numerous rock falls when the DANA hit the island in September last year.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.