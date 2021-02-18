It would be a hammer blow for the Spanish tourist industry but Britain is pondering whether to add Spain and the U.S. to England´s high-risk red list of 33 countries.

This means all travel to and from Spain would be banned, excluding British nationals returning home. In addition, anyone entering England from Spain would be required to self-isolate for ten days at a government-approved quarantine hotel, costing up to £1,750 per person.

According to The Telegraph, the Department Of Transport met with health officials yesterday to discuss the latest date on new variants in both Spain and the US.

A decision will be made on whether to add the countries to the red list at the Cabinet Covid operations committee this week.