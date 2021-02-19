Lorry overturns near Inca hospital

19-02-2021Juanjo Roig

Early yesterday afternoon, a large lorry overturned in the roundabout near the Inca hospital.

The causes of the accident are unknown, although the lorry jackknifed when the driver took the motorway roundabout towards the hospital.

Fortunately no one was injured. The lorry, which was transporting fertilizers and other gardening products, spilled its entire load across the road forcing traffic police to close the access lane to the motorway from the hospital causing substantial traffic jams while the lorry and cargo were removed.

