Police in Alcudia are attempting to identify a woman who has been stealing flowers from the cemetery. Security camera images suggest that she is around fifty years old, but as her face is covered with a mask it has not been possible to get an accurate identity.

Flowers first started to go missing over three weeks ago. Relatives informed the police that flowers they had laid at graves had gone and that in some instances the flowers had been ripped up.

There was a similar case around a year ago. On that occasion it was established that a woman in her sixties suffering from a mental disorder was taking the flowers, some of which she was giving to others as gifts. The woman’s relatives and town hall social services became involved and the thefts stopped. Police are sure that the latest thefts are not by the same woman.