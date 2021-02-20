The owners of a colourful Son Armadams Hotels have been told to check-out on their multi-coloured exterior by the Palma city council.
Not only have council officials told them they will be fined they could also be forced to paint over the exterior on the grounds that it is an eye-sore.
The hotel in central Palma attracted a wave of publicity because of its multi-coloured exterior.
Jonas / Hace 20 minutes
Yet night after night huge tags are painted on the motorway, Paguera tunnel is the new favourite .they must take hours to do, yet we’re supposedly in lockdown at night time. It can’t be difficult to catch them or should we get used to the new ghetto look?
Paul / Hace 26 minutes
No fun Mallorca. It's becoming like Luxembourg. Ive lived here 5 years and it gets worse each year. It is also a police state. There are police everywhere, fining prople for nothing. Speed cameras everywhere. 80kph on the Via Centura. Seriously I am heading back, the lifeblood is being sucked out of this place. I live here, but I certainly wouldn't holiday here.
Bentlyal / Hace about 1 hour
Mallorca going backwards but funny how they allow chinese massage parlours exist close by with hideous neon lights and women hanging outside trying to slightly whistle customers in with the odd whisper !! We all know these are not the innocent massage parlours... mallorca is slowing eating itself up shame
Ricky / Hace about 2 hours
More fun spoiled. It was great. As I have said before (never published) every avenue of pleasure is being closed off. Beach bars etc. Walking spots in the mountains, no. Even Deia, no. Everything being slipped under the wire during Covid. And that´s ruined everything too. My local bar owner was in tears this morning. Jasón, you really think we will have a season this year? We will not. And not just because of Covid. Because the áuthorities´ are clamping down on literally everything we liked about this place. It´s over. Even for 2022. Despite your polls.