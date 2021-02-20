Germany eases restrictions.

02-02-2021Javier Etxezarreta

The Germany government has taken Spain off its Covid red list which should make it easier for tourists to travel to Mallorca. The announcement is good news for the hard hit tourist industry and gives further hope that the island will be able to enjoy a summer season.

All German tourists must quarantine for five days and then have a PCR test when they return from holiday.

The German market is key for Mallorca with an estimated three million German holidaymakers coming here every year.

The Balearic government is pushing to be one of the pioneers of the so-called vaccine passport.

