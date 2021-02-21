A fine but quite blowy Sunday. Predominantly southerly breezes are expected to ease in southern parts of Mallorca by the late afternoon but increase in northern areas. Strong at times, but there is no alert in place.
Due to cloud over by the evening with a slight possibility of showers. Rain more likely overnight into Monday, and the chances are that it will be of the muddy variety.
The outlook for the week from Tuesday to Friday is for settled and sunny weather and highs of around 20C.
Forecast highs for Sunday:
Alcudia 20C
Andratx 21C
Calvia 22C
Deya 21C
Palma 23C
Pollensa 21C
Sant Llorenç 20C
Santanyi 20C
