A fine but quite blowy Sunday. Predominantly southerly breezes are expected to ease in southern parts of Mallorca by the late afternoon but increase in northern areas. Strong at times, but there is no alert in place.

Due to cloud over by the evening with a slight possibility of showers. Rain more likely overnight into Monday, and the chances are that it will be of the muddy variety.

The outlook for the week from Tuesday to Friday is for settled and sunny weather and highs of around 20C.

Forecast highs for Sunday:

Alcudia 20C

Andratx 21C

Calvia 22C

Deya 21C

Palma 23C

Pollensa 21C

Sant Llorenç 20C

Santanyi 20C