On Sunday, the Balearic health ministry reported 50 new positive cases of coronavirus with a test rate of 2.36% from 2,118 tests. Of the 50, 44 are in Mallorca and six are in Ibiza.

The number of Covid patients on wards in Mallorca has risen by five to 74, while in Ibiza it has come down three to 69. There is no change in Minorca - three patients. In intensive care, there are two fewer patients in Mallorca (51). There are no changes in Ibiza and Minorca with 16 and three respectively.

A total of 199 more people have recovered, four of whom were in hospital. The number of active cases in the Balearics has fallen by a further 204 to 2,674, while the number of people being monitored by primary care in Mallorca has come down another 96 to 1,497. On the other islands, primary care is monitoring 921 people in Ibiza, 29 in Minorca and eleven in Formentera.

For the second consecutive day, the ministry has reported no new deaths; the total is 682.

The 14-day cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 in the Balearics has again dropped slightly; it is 120.32. The incidence in Mallorca is now below 100 - 97.65.