Travel industry wants to get flying.

Travel industry wants to get flying.

22-02-2021

The British travel industry called on the government to allow Britons to book holidays to Mallorca with companies that are fully protected by refund schemes.

According to a report in the Evening Standard demand for holidays remains “frozen”, putting the sector’s future at risk because ministers have not made the distinction between bookings — which can be cancelled at no cost to the consumer if cases start to rise again — and actual departures.

Sue Ockwell, of travel operators association AITO told the Standard: “We need some guidelines on when and what we can open. We need to be talking about booking now to give holiday companies a hope of survival.

“There’s just no joined up thinking and it’s horribly depressing. It takes time to get things going again, planes need to be checked, pilots have to get their flying hours back up, hotels needs to be checked.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.