The British travel industry called on the government to allow Britons to book holidays to Mallorca with companies that are fully protected by refund schemes.

According to a report in the Evening Standard demand for holidays remains “frozen”, putting the sector’s future at risk because ministers have not made the distinction between bookings — which can be cancelled at no cost to the consumer if cases start to rise again — and actual departures.

Sue Ockwell, of travel operators association AITO told the Standard: “We need some guidelines on when and what we can open. We need to be talking about booking now to give holiday companies a hope of survival.