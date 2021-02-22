Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave some hope this afternooon that thousands of Britons may be able to enjoy a Mallorca summer holiday this year.
A successor to the Global travel Taskforce will be created by the government, and report on when international travel might resume by April 12, the prime minister has announced.
Johnson said the April 12 deadline for reporting on when international travel could resume had been set “so people can plan for the summer”.
"The government will determine when international travel should resume, which will be no earlier than 17 May," the Prime Minister said.
Britain is looking at a system of allowing vaccinated individuals to travel more freely internationally, he said.
"The vaccination programme has massively changed the odds in our favour,” he said. “The end really is in sight”.
Johnson predicted the summer would be “incomparably better” than “the situation around us now”.
Labour leader Kier Starmer said “this has to be the last lockdown” and urged Johnson to stick to taking a cautious stance.
E Weldon / Hace 43 minutes
Sadly, I had to cancel 5 visits last year and February this year! I’ve had 1st vaccine and waiting for my second in two weeks time! I work in NHS and I’ve seen the devastation and heartbreak Covid causes to the staff, patients and their relatives. I will be waiting till Summer 2022 till I return
Michael / Hace about 2 hours
If holidays to the Balearics are to resume the UK needs to get a Vaccine Passport in place. The Balearic Government want all tourism to resume but only if safe. To say they don’t want the Brits is just not true. To be honest the Brits are the big spenders and a major contributor to Island finances. Many British have homes and/or holiday homes over all the Islands and are desperate to return. The only way forward is a vaccine passport and without it entry must be denied.
Clive / Hace about 2 hours
Hope to Mallorca, but Greece will fill its boots at Spains expense.
Stephen / Hace about 3 hours
Majorca like the rest of the EU will be well behind vaccinating their own people and even us who own property in Majorca will not be visiting this year as the island will not be ready and safe enough. So a lovely holiday in UK will make a nice change and at least we will be safe.
Peter / Hace about 3 hours
What a lot of people in the UK might not know is that Mallorcans want tourists, but they don't really want Brits. They would much prefer Germans, Scandis and French. The reason for this is that the British strain of the virus is all over the news here every day. That is the dominant strain here now and people are scared of Brits bringing it in. It makes no sense as you have to have a negative PCR test and probably a vaccine certificate in the future to come here, making tourists safer than the locals who are largely unvaccinated.
Andy / Hace about 3 hours
Dream on. Nobody will be coming to Mallorca this summer.